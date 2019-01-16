Al Shabaab will not derail national goals

A hotel in Nairobi was yesterday the target of cowardly criminals whose terrorist instincts drive them blindly to shed blood of innocent people. As we went to press last night, we were yet to establish the exact casualty toll with operation going on.

We have been through this before and Kenyans will not be cowered by those with twisted and cowardly instincts driven by nihilist pursuits to derail national policies, our strategic goals and regional responsibility. Kenya as the leading player in ensuring stability in the Horn of Africa has a responsibility for our own security we cannot just wish away.

The attack on an otherwise highly secure DusitD2 Hotel situated in a busy residential area was strategic. The choice seemed aimed to inflict maximum casualties and damage.

Terror attacks are notoriously difficult, if not impossible to anticipate. Predictably, therefore, they initially caught everybody off guard, shooting their way in while setting off explosives. But this was only momentary for in an admirable demonstration of vigilance, our security agents immediately arrived, largely forestalling what likely would have been large-scale massacre.

If the attackers thought they would replicate Westgate and Garissa University College massacres, when they slaughtered 67 and 148 innocent people respectively, while engaging our security personnel for days on end, in the Westgate case, it was not to be so yesterday.

An assorted contingent of security forces, led by specialised units moved in quickly in display of better mobility and coordination. Al Shabaab, an offshoot of the Al Qaeda global terror outfit has been back-peddling in recent months.

Unrelenting attacks by African forces (Amisom) which Kenyan troops are apart of, both inside and outside Somalia, have degraded their fighting capacity besides wiping out large segment of their commanders, including by US drones. Yesterday’s attack is calculated to make the terrorists appear relevant.

But when all is said and done, the international community must refocus on normalisation and restoration of Somalia. Kenya in particular continues to pay heavy price in life and huge resources, burdening a struggling economy. Various conferences to sort out the Somalia mess have made commitments, which have not been followed up by action.

By strengthening the hand and capacity of the Mogadishu regime, the al Shabaab is progressively neutered. This is the challenge the international community must address. We are saddened by senseless and tragic loss of life and wish quick recovery to the injured.