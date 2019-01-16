Gilgil man kills wife ‘over hairstyle’.

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

A man in Gilgil town yesterday killed his wife allegedly over a hairstyle he did not like. The man reportedly stabbed his wife, who was cradling their one-year-old baby, in the neck and stomach using a kitchen knife following a row over her hairstyle.

The suspect later turned the knife on himself in the incident that occurred at Site estate. He was, however, rescued by police and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police rescued the couple’s minors, one of whom was covered in blood. A neighbour Sakina Mohammed said a heated argument ensued between the couple with the man saying a married woman should not wear the hairstyle, which he referred to as ‘bob-cut’.

Sakina, who is also a child activist, said the man asked the deceased to go back to the salon but she refused, leading to a fight.

“The woman died holding her infant daughter who was rescued covered in blood and taken to a children’s home,” she said.

Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opuru said the suspect had been treated and was being held at the police station. He said the suspect was in a stable condition waiting to be charged in court.

“There was an incident on Monday evening where a disagreement between a man and the wife ended tragically and we have opened an inquiry file on the same,” he said.

Opuru said the woman’s body was taken to Gilgil Sub-county Hospital mortuary, adding that the suspect would be charged in court with murder.