Mvurya faults CoG for reneging deal

Munira Mandano @PeopleDailyKe

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has criticised the Council of Governors (CoG) for allegedly dishonouring a memorandum of understanding they had made that he succeeds Turkana chairman Josphat Nanok as chairman.

Mvurya claimed the deal was arrived under the advice of President Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2017 General Election.

Addressing the media in Kwale, yesterday, the governor questioned the council’s integrity for conducting an election which, according to him, should not have been held.

He said his decision not to participate in the council’s electoral process was as a result of the agreement which had been reached to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

“CoG pronounced itself on the need for a smooth transition to a new leadership. I am, therefore, questioning its integrity in proceeding with the elections. The council should vacate its position,” he said. Mvurya dismissed reports of being sidelined by Jubilee Party during the Monday elections.

“I can’t say I was thrown out. I was disgruntled after CoG decided to disregard the earlier position and went ahead to conduct elections. Whereas this puts the integrity of the council at stake, it is a bad precedence for democracy in the country,” he said.

Mvurya claimed CoG had last year resolved to have him succeed Nanok when his term comes to an end. On Monday, the council elected Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya chairman and his Murang’a counterpart Mwangi wa Iria as deputy.

Elsewhere, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dismissed reports she was defeated by Oparanya in the elections. Addressing the press after a forum for female MCAs from across the country, Waiguru said she withdrew from the race before the D-Day.

She said the decision was reached after realising CoG wanted new faces in leadership to change how things are done in the council.

“It was a unanimous decision by CoG to change the way things are done to realign ourselves with the Big Four agenda and the Building Bridges Initiative. I was never in the race,” she said.