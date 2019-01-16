Priest tells Kisumu Archbishop to reject Ruto’s ‘suspect’ vehicle gift

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

A priest has asked the newly-installed Kisumu Catholic Diocese Archbishop Philip Anyolo to reject a vehicle he was gifted by Deputy President William Ruto.

Father Gabriel Dolan, who is also a Mombasa-based rights activist, said Ruto’s gesture to gift the archbishop a new Mitsubishi Pajero is suspect.

Fr Dolan said religious leaders need to be cautious when dealing with politicians if they are to preserve purity in accordance with Christianity doctrines.

“The church has said gifts to it should be given quietly but what we saw in Kisumu was fanfare,” he said.

The priest raised concern if the church is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the DP’s generosity, it will be impossible for it to challenge him on leadership and integrity matters.

However, there are reports the vehicle was a donation by Catholic Parliamentary Association chaired by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, and Ruto was only invited to present the gift.