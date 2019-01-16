Former CJ urges youth revolt to fight inequality

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has urged the youth to consider a revolution to address inequality and poor leadership in the country.

Mutunga was speaking on the inequality crisis in the country and its implications at a forum organised by Kenya Fight Inequality Alliance, which is conducting a public campaign on the need for the government to equitably share national resources.

He said the country’s economy will not improve if corrupt, mega-rich individuals continue to lead the nation.

“Equality is a political issue because if we are ruled by the corrupt and thieves, who do not value the welfare of the majority poor, the country continues to bleed and suffer,” he said.

The former CJ expressed concern that the ballooning foreign debt remains a challenge to the nation, and is worsened by plundering of the same funds. “Tribal kings are not keen on the poor Kenyans hence we need a revolution, especially by the youth to bring leadership change in this country,” he said.

Mutunga also faulted security agencies that criminalise poverty. “Hawkers are arrested, detained and physically attacked contrary to the Constitution,” he said.