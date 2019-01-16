Joho, Shahbal agree to work together

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his political opponent Suleiman Shahbal have reconciled and agreed to work together for the sake of development. Joho and Shahbal met for the first time since the fierce 2017 elections where the latter was defeated.

The two also faced off in the 2013 gubernatorial elections. The truce was reportedly brokered by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Speaking at Joho’s office after the meeting, Sonko urged Nairobi leaders to emulate the two and support his administration’s development plans for the capital city.

“Today we have witnessed a positive move with the reconciliation of Joho and Shahbal even after they engaged in a tough political contest,” said Sonko.

He offered an olive branch to his political rivals Evans Kidero and Peter Kenneth, saying they should join him to create a conducive environment for development of the capital city.

Sonko asked the two to join hands him in transforming Nairobi City County. Joho hailed Sonko for brokering the truce and promised to help Sonko and Kidero mend fences.

Shahbal said time for politicking is over and therefore, promised to support Joho administration deliver development to the people saying that politics of confrontation are a waste of time, energy and resources.