DCI set to pick county bosses

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has asked his commanders to submit names of those to be shortlisted and named as county commanders. Those to be named to the position must be of the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

On Monday, the DCI boss asked the regional and county criminal investigations officers to immediately submit the names of those qualified.

“You are required to urgently submit officers of the rank of CP who are interested and qualified to be overall county commanders in line with the current policing policy framework,” said an internal memo dated January 14.

Command structure

Top police commanders are set to meet President Kenyatta next Monday. The mission is not clear for now. The three main units in the National Police Service (NPS) have shared top slots in the county command structure.

Insiders say pending changes to affect County Commanders will see Administration Police Service (APS) get 19 slots, DCI five and Kenya Police Service (KPS) 23 to cover all the 47 counties.

The new changes began with the change of the command structure with the collapse of parallel commanders for the APS, KPS and DCI all of the same rank, thus making overall command challenging.

All hierarchy has been removed and there is one senior commander at all levels with the rest a rank junior than the commander.