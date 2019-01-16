Kebs officials win bid to test fertiliser afresh

A magistrate yesterday allowed an application by suspended Kenya Bureau of Standards managing director Charles Ongwae and several others facing attempted murder charges to have a fresh test on 5,846,000 substandard fertiliser.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, however, declined an order to have US-based firm Thornton Laboratories Testing and Inspection Services participate in the fresh testing of the fertiliser.

“I find that the application dated November 27 is merited and as far as retesting is concerned, I allow it,” ruled the magistrate.

“Since one of the investigators has revealed that the initial fertiliser samples collected by Kebs on or about June 19, have already been destroyed, I can only allow fresh samples be collected and analysed,” ruled magistrate.

He further ordered that any results and finding of the test be availed to prosecution and defence parties. Earlier, the suspects through Senior Counsel Paul Muite had applied to have the fertiliser alleged to have mercury tested again.

The defence had sought orders for a fresh testing of all the samples done by Kebs in the presence of an independent laboratory and also by Thornton laboratories Testing and Inspection Services which is a the leading laboratory based in Florida in US.

“That in the view of variances in the test, I believe that this court can only came to a conclusion and deliver justice to the parties, if an order is made for a fresh retesting of all the samples including the prosecution exhibits together with fresh samples from the consignment still in the Bollore’s Warehouse 30,” the court heard.

Ogwae and others accused had argued that the charges they face are from test undertaken by Kebs on the fertiliser imported by OCP Kenya Limited which purport to reveal excessive presence of mercury in the fertiliser.

The suspects said the initial test on samples of imported fertiliser unilaterally undertaken by Kebs on June 19, 2018, has never been released to OCP Kenya or to clearing agent of Bollore Transport Bernard Oduor.

The accused claims that he was surprised to be charged with the alleged offence of attempted Murder on grounds that he was involved in the distribution and sell of fertilizer containing mercury.

“That the charge of selling fertilizer contaminated with mercury is to say the least, perplexing has previous no test have been undertaken for the presence of mercury in the fertilizer.