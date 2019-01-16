Kuppet to sue over lower TTC entry grades proposal

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has threatened to move to the High Court next week to seek interpretation of the law on proposed lower entry grades for Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs).

Kuppet National chairman Omboko Milemba yesterday said the proposal to lower entry grades for some regions to D+(plus) from the previous C (plain) may compromise quality of education in the country.

Milemba, who spoke yesterday after meeting with Ministry of Education officials, said negotiations did not bear fruit and hit out at their Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) counterparts for supporting the proposal.

“Kuppet has remained firm that a grade D should not be the minimum qualification for one to train as a teacher. Unfortunately, our brothers from Knut are supporting this for the first time, that we lower the standards of teachers who will be training to teach our learners,” he said.

Kuppet was meant to hold talks with the ministry and report back to the labour courts on the progress of negotiations but have since opted to move to a higher court.

“This is a sad and dark day for teachers and I want to caution Knut that this will be the beginning of vulgarisation of the teaching profession, something they have protected for more years than we have done,” he said.

Milemba also said the proposal will create a situation in which every region will want to choose its standards of education. A research with Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has shown there are 9,000 teachers from the ASAL areas who are not employed, he said adding that the union has since suggested that the government begins with employing already trained teachers from these regions.

“The idea of pretending that we use less qualified teachers when we have qualified teachers is defeatist and the CS must protect quality of education. At worst we should have teachers who are trained as teachers and also trained as police officers so that when they teach they also provide security,” he said.