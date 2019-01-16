Cabinet adopts proposal to slash doctors’ charges

Seth Onyango and George Kebaso @PeopleDailyKe

Kenyans can heave a sigh of relief after the Cabinet adopted new proposals to slash doctors fees by 20 per cent. The move follows review of the 2016 Doctor’s Professional Fees Charges recommended by the National Assembly’s departmental committee on Health.

Last week, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) unanimously endorsed the pricing guidelines in a bid to cushion Kenyans from high healthcare expenditure.

If Parliament adopts them, the country will revert to the 2006 pricing guidelines, which were revised upwards in 2016.

“Multisectoral team comprising of KMPDB, KEMSA, NHIF, PPB, KMA, Kenya Private Hospital Association, among others, shall be set up to work in a comprehensive review of all components contributing to the cost of healthcare including: pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, hospitality other professional services and utilities,” Health Cabinent secretary Sicily Kariuki said in a statement.

The 2016 guidelines came into force on July 22 of the same year through a legal notice published by the then Health secretary Cleopa Mailu.

Report by the medics board will now be submitted to the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health, in line with its recommendation.

Stakeholders at a meeting hosted by KMPDB at a Nairobi hotel strongly supported a move to reduce doctors’ fees by 20 per cent. Proposal means that the maximum a hospital can charge for a Caesarean section procedure will be Sh60,000 down from Sh180,000. Consultations for specialists will cost between Sh2,880 and Sh6,000 while dentist consultations will cost Sh3,200 from Sh4,000.

Emergency night visits will reduce from Sh18,000 to Sh14,400, general medical and dental reports from Sh12,000 to Sh9,600, radical mastectomy from Sh180,000 to Sh144,000 and skin biopsy from Sh36,000 to Sh28,800.

Adult circumcision will go down from Sh50,000 to Sh40,000 and child circumcision from Sh70,000 to Sh56,000. Cancer resection and bone graft surgeries will cost Sh249,000 from Sh312,000 and vasectomy will go down from Sh18,000 to Sh14,400.

