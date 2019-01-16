Evacuees narrate their ordeal.

Alvin Mwangi and James Magayi @PeopleDailyKe

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s son Mike was one of the scores of people rescued yesterday by police from the DusitD2 Hotel complex 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi.

The younger Mudavadi, who has an office on the second floor of the building, was trapped inside for an hour following a suspected terrorist attack.

He thanked security agents for the swift response to the incident. The complex houses hotels, offices and banks.

Scores of other people who had been trapped were rescued by multi-agency officers, with some narrating their near-death experience after gunmen took control of the complex.

Some who came out were too shocked to speak to journalists, while some shared their hideout locations on social media seeking help.

A handicapped employee of LG Electronics narrated how she hid under her desk as one of the attackers shot randomly. Her colleagues took off when gunfire erupted, leaving her alone.

“I crawled under a desk and stayed calm even when the attackers shot at something in the office,” she said sobbing

Another evacuee, Thiong’o Wachira, said he and his colleagues hid in the ceiling until help arrived. “I could only think about my children while up there.”