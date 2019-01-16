Chronology of Riverside raid.

The explosion at the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, restaurant and office space, housing local and international companies, was heard some five kilometres away. Here is how it happened.

3:05PM: Suspected terrorists arrive at DusitD2 Hotel on Riverside Drive, Nairobi in a silver five-seater hatchback and walk towards security officers at the hotel’s gate, where they throw an explosive at the security agents.

3:20PM: A loud bang resembling a grenade explosion is heard, with black smoke swelling and rising up into the air.

3:35PM: Three vehicles on fire spotted at the scene.

3:48PM: DCI George Kinoti and team arrive.

4PM: Social media awash with claims of occupants trapped in DusitD2, saying the facility is under attack. Armed law enforcement agents arrive at the facility.

4:05PM: Rescue mission underway as a man sporting a red T-shirt and black pair of trousers is seen being moved away, with a gunshot wound in the back. He is bleeding profusely.

4:11PM: Students from University of Nairobi, who reside in the nearby Chiromo hostels, are ordered to vacate the premises.

4:20PM: Those injured taken to Aga Khan Hospital

4:25PM: Ambulances with sirens arrive at scene.

4:25PM: Recce squad security officers advance into the hotel to try and neutralise the attackers.

4:30PM: Kenya Air force team arrives at scene.

4:33PM: Firefighters arrive

4:36PM: Recce officers gain access into the building.

4:40PM: Citizen TV reporter Francis Gachuri says six gunmen spotted by security agencies.

4:45PM: Abbas Gullet, the Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, is seen entering the DusitD2 premises.

5PM: Sound of gunfire heard in the building.

6PM: Inspector General Joseph Boinnet assures Kenyans that special security forces are handling the issue he says could be a terrorist attack.

7PM: Reports indicate end of the operation.