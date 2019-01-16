NATIONALNEWS

Chronology of Riverside raid

People Daily January 16, 2019
2,537 1 minute read
Chronology of Riverside raid.

The explosion at the DusitD2 compound, which includes a 101-room hotel, restaurant and office space, housing local and international companies, was heard some five kilometres away. Here is how it happened.

3:05PM: Suspected terrorists arrive at DusitD2 Hotel on Riverside Drive, Nairobi in a silver five-seater hatchback and walk towards security officers at the hotel’s gate, where they throw an explosive at the security agents.

3:20PM: A loud bang resembling a grenade explosion is heard, with black smoke swelling and rising up into the air.

3:35PM: Three vehicles on fire spotted at the scene.

3:48PM: DCI George Kinoti and team arrive.

4PM: Social media awash with claims of occupants trapped in DusitD2, saying the facility is under attack. Armed law enforcement agents arrive at the facility.

4:05PM: Rescue mission underway as a man sporting a red T-shirt and black pair of trousers is seen being moved away, with a gunshot wound in the back. He is bleeding profusely.

4:11PM: Students from University of Nairobi, who reside in the nearby Chiromo hostels, are ordered to vacate the premises.

4:20PM: Those injured taken to Aga Khan Hospital

4:25PM: Ambulances with sirens arrive at scene.

4:25PM: Recce squad security officers advance into the hotel to try and neutralise the attackers.

4:30PM: Kenya Air force team arrives at scene.

4:33PM: Firefighters arrive

4:36PM: Recce officers gain access into the building.

4:40PM: Citizen TV reporter Francis Gachuri says six gunmen spotted by security agencies.

4:45PM: Abbas Gullet, the Kenya Red Cross Secretary General, is seen entering the DusitD2 premises.

5PM: Sound of gunfire heard in the building.

6PM: Inspector General Joseph Boinnet assures Kenyans that special security forces are handling the issue he says could be a terrorist attack.

7PM: Reports indicate end of the operation.

Show More

Related Articles

January 16, 2019
2,596

Mum stirs in us a desire to aim high

January 16, 2019
2,510

Cabinet adopts proposal to slash doctors’ charges

January 16, 2019
2,499

Former CJ urges youth revolt to fight inequality

January 16, 2019
2,492

Mvurya faults CoG for reneging deal