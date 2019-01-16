How gunmen planned attack on city hotel

Terrorists, who attacked DusitD2 Hotel and 14 Hanover building off Riverside Drive, conducted a comprehensive reconnaissance days before executing the heinous plot.

A witness who sells shoes and clothes at the entrance to the compound, James Mwangi, recounted how the attackers started surveillance of the facility at the turn of the year in readiness for the assault.

“The same vehicle with skeleton caricature in the rear was parked here on January 2 and the occupants asked us to watch it as they ran errands in the compound.

They gave us Sh100 when they returned but I left it to my colleague since he had just come back from festive break while I had been working throughout,” he recalled.

Mwangi also recounted how the same vehicle returned twice in the area raising suspicion from them. “At one time, I thought of reporting to police but I didn’t have any contact. But from my knowledge of the criminal city that is Nairobi I suspected they were up to no good. My instincts told me they could be planning to kidnap somebody. I didn’t think it would come to this,” he said.

Adjacent hostels

The attackers pounced at 3:30pm shooting at several medical students housed at the adjacent hostels. The heavily armed attackers clad in black shot their way into the compound, injuring unknown number of people.

The compound boasts of a very elaborate security. All vehicles entering are usually subjected to thorough checks outside the gate before security barriers are opened. Individuals entering with bags are also frisked before being allowed in.

It is the elaborate security at the entrance that could have prompted the attackers to shoot their way in. The compound that is approximately 200 metres from the busy Waiyaki Way has one entrance but is accessible from different points.