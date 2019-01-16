Gor take on struggling minnows

James Magayi @Magayijim

Winless SportPesa Premier League (SPL) minnows Mt Kenya United hope to kick start their survival fight against defending champions Gor Mahia when they lock horns at Kasarani Stadium today.

Formerly Nakumatt FC, Mt Kenya sit bottom of the league with a paltry two points bagged from gutsy draws with Kariobangi Sharks and Vihiga United in the first week of January. Today’s game will be their eighth and against a team under close scrutiny following what has been perceived as a ‘poor’ performance.

Coach Anthony Mwangi is desperate to get the financially-constrained team firing and from the evidence of their last three games, the underdogs can mount a real challenge. “We have been giving our best and playing well but sometimes when luck is not with you it is impossible to get victories. We conceded a very late equaliser against Vihiga and were unlucky against Sharks,” said Mwangi.

“Our last game was not good as we got a red card early in the second half. That disadvantage really incapacitated us but I see improvements everyda and we will fight to get three points against Gor Mahia,” he added.

Mt Kenya will be without goalkeeper Lucas Indeche, who was sent off against Bandari, but just like any other local team, playing Gor is an incentive on its own. The two team’s last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw with Mt Kenya coming from behind twice to pick a point from a complacent K’Ogalo who had already won the league.

With K’Ogalo now playing catch up with league leaders Mathare United and coach Hassan Oktay feeling the heat, Gor are keen for points and will deploy their best side with striker Dennis Oliech poised for his second start since joining the club.

Since arriving in December, Oktay has instituted changes in the team with Lawrence Juma playing a significant role in central midfield, a zone previously reserved for Humphrey Mieno. Diminutive Boniface Omondi has also reveled on the wing, pushing George Odhiambo out of the starting lineup while Oliech started his first game last week and scored the winner as K’Ogalo dispatched Posta Rangers 2-1.

The Turk is likely to mix his team that beat New Star de Douala of Cameroon 2-1 last Sunday to get some players in rhythm while giving a rest to others. Skipper Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango may be back in the team as Charles Momanyi and Joachim Oluoch are preserved for the CAF Confederation Cup return leg in Cameroon.