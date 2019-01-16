Worry for Spurs as injured Kane hobbles on crutches

London, Tuesday

Harry Kane hobbled down a London street on crutches and in a protective boot in a massive blow for Tottenham’s season on Tuesday.

The Spurs striker limped off the pitch at full-time of Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United after being caught in the ankle by Phil Jones. He had treatment on the field but looked to be in significant pain as he walked off.

And in snaps worrying to Tottenham, England forward Kane can be seen gingerly walking down Harley Street with the help of crutches and a protective boot on his left foot.

A source said: “He struggled to manoeuvre and looked very uncomfortable.” Kane, 25, had some trouble getting out of a blacked-out, chauffeur-driven car before limping into a clinic for a scan.

The snap will come as a huge blow for Spurs, who have relied on their 14-goal striker for their Premier League title push this season.

Injury to their talisman could derail Tottenham’s season, with the club currently third and nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

Kane himself reportedly believes he will be out for at least four weeks and could miss some crucial matches in Tottenham’s season.

Spurs travel to Fulham on Sunday before their EFL Cup semi-final second-leg at Chelsea on January 24, where they lead 1-0. -THE SUN