Gabriel scores two as City keep pace with Liverpool

Premier League leaders Liverpool showed they can scrap their way to victory, edging past Brighton to maintain their four-point lead over Manchester City, who brushed aside 10-man Wolves with a 3-0 win.

Tottenham lost ground on the Premier League pacesetters after being beaten at home by a rejuvenated Manchester United, who won their fifth straight league game under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Chelsea ground out a win against Newcastle but Arsenal’s long unbeaten run is a fading memory after they slipped to defeat against West Ham. AFP Sports looks at the five key points from the Premier League this weekend.

Jesus goal glut

Gabriel Jesus has scored seven goals in just nine days after his double in their stroll against Wolves, a huge confidence boost for a player who has struggled to make an impact at Manchester City this season.

Liverpool bounce back at Brighton

Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from their first league defeat of the season, against Manchester City, with a hard-earned 1-0 win at Brighton earned thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty early in the second half. The Liverpool manager admitted afterwards that his side’s performance “wasn’t an opera, but still it was a nice song”.

Does Lukaku have a future under Solskjaer?

Romelu Lukaku has scored three times since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived at Old Trafford as interim manager but has yet to start under the Norwegian in the Premier League.

Fleet-footed Marcus Rashford is clearly Solskjaer’s first-choice striker and on Sunday he justified his manager’s faith by scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory against Tottenham.

Sarri’s wake-up call

As the jeers rose to a crescendo around Stamford Bridge, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri stood stern-faced on the touchline.

If the Italian manager was feeling the heat after that frustrated reaction from Chelsea’s fans to another spluttering attacking display during their 2-1 win over lowly Newcastle then he did not let it show.

In fact, Sarri might have been tempted to join the chorus of disapproval, judging by his scathing post-match assessment. -AFP