Ushuru, Wazito seek to maintain brilliant run

Barry Silah and Gibo Zachary @PeopleSports11

National Super League leading duo Ushuru and Wazito FC will put their unbeaten run to test when they take on Administration Police (AP) and Bidco United today with 10 matches lined up.

Table toppers Ushuru, on 19 points, are favourites to win the match given their good start to the season that has seen them win six and draw one of their opening seven matches although AP are expected to put up a strong defensive performance.

Ushuru must also be wary of the law enforcers who have scored 11 goals so far, just two less than them.

“My players know what to expect from a tough challenger. We are prepared and we just have to keep to our game plan,” said AP coach Samson Gitau.

Meanwhile, second-placed Wazito FC are also up against an unpredictable Bidco, who occupy 10th place on the 20-team table and coach Mohamed Ahmed does not expect a walk in the park.

“We are away at a difficult ground but we will have to be positive. I hope we can pick a win because we have trained adequately,” said Ahmed, whose side has 18 points from six wins and a loss.

Elsewhere, former Kenyan giants Shabana are out to stop their two-game losing run when they face fellow promoted side Eldoret Youth.

Tore Bobe, who have promotion ambitions, have suffered back-to-back defeats in the hands of the leading duo Ushuru and Wazito, dropping from second to sixth on the table and will have to down Eldoret to prove their doubters wrong.

“It is never easy to pick points away but we are well aware how the three points are important to us,” said Shabana assistant coach Rix Kanuli.

Like Shabana, Eldoret are also coming from a defeat, a 2-0 reverse against Wazito last weekend ,and coach Peter Kihamba wants to get it right.

“We are both wounded coming into this match. Shabana are tough and their team is different from the one we drew with here and beat in Kisii in Division One last season. But they are not going to find it easy,” said Kihamba, who has one injury concern.