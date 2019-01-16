Kenyans victorious in Dar es Salaam CAT zonal tourney

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya won the International Tennis Federation (ITF) CAT East Africa zone team trophy in Dar-es-Salaam yesterday.

It was by all accounts a success after Team Kenya clinched both singles and doubles events in the Under 14 and Under 16 events to run out 3-0 victors collectively. Rwanda came in second while Burundi followed in third in the Championship. Three teams will represent East Africa in Africa Zone team competition in Tunisia come June.

Kenya captained by Caroline Oduor won all her matches against Rwanda, Somalia and Tanzania to secure the top honours in this tournament. In the first rubber between Kael Shah and Rwandan Joseph Mfashingabo 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a titanic clash that lasted well over an hour under the searing heat.

Despite losing the first set, he fought gallantly to equalize in the second and survive a scare in the decider. It is his composure and endurance that saw him through as he avoided so many mistakes. Top seed Derrick Ominde was to follow up with a straight set 6-3,6-0 demolition over Joseph Cyiza in the boys 16 and under challenge.

Against Somalia in the boys’ 14 and under event, Raymond Oduor and Edmond Ogega shone for Kenya as they downed Dahir Ahmed and Gure Jaffar in easy ties.

Ogega was in his element and saw off Jaffar in straight sets of 6-0, 6-0 and in the process hardly broke a sweat . On his part Oduor thumped Ahmed 6-0, 6-1 in quick fire fashion to underscore Kenya’s bubbling edge in junior events. Team Kenya also collected the doubles gong after Liberty Kibue and Edmond Ogega paired up to secure a 6-2,6-1 win.