Sofapaka coach Medo leaves position after seven months at the helm

Sofapaka coach Melis Medo has resigned after seven matches into the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) season.

According to Sofapaka President Elly Kalekwa, the American tactician severed ties with the team after failure to attain the targets he had set after he penned a two-year contract with the team last November..

“It is true Medo (Melis) has resigned and he is no longer in Sofapaka’s technical bench. We thought he would achieve his targets and it’s regrettable that it did not happpen,” said Kalekwa.

He added:” He (Medo) has decided to leave on his own volition and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours,”

Kalekwa further announced that John Baraza takes over as caretaker coach with immediate effect until the club gets a suitable replacement for the outgoing head coach.

Medo who was sourced from Mount Kenya United, formerly Nakumatt, has not had a perfect start as he may have wished, winning just one of the seven games played, drawing four and losing the other two.

Soon after he was appointed Sofapaka coach on November 10, 2018 to be assisted by Baraza, Medo said among his targets was to help the team reclaim the title which the team last won in 2008.

“I want to thank Elly (Kalekwa) and everyone at the club. Last season (2017) the club had a great season but this one will even be better.

We have big goals, big targets, big expectations and hopefully with everyone support we are going to achieve all of them,” Medo said then.

Medo led Nakumatt to finishing 16th on the KPL standings last season before helping the retailers retain their top flight status when they defeated Ushuru in the promotion playoffs.