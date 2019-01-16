Forces set for trials

Ericcson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

After the fourth and the final leg of the Athletics Kenya series came to an end over the weekend in Kisii focus now shifts to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF),National Police and Kenya Prison Service cross country championship.

The 38th edition of the Kenya Defence Forces cross country championship will be held on January 25 at Kahawa Garison as athletes battle it out for top honours.

The championship will test the might of the soldiers in the senior long races in both men and women and the mixed relays. Hillary Kering and World 5,000m champion Hellen Onsando Obiri will defend their title in men and women 10km long races.

In last year’s edition senior private Hillary Kering for team Marsabit won 10km senior men long races after he set a time of 29:34.3 while senior private Frankline Ngelel of Laikipia Air Base was second in a time of 29:39.8 and Lance Corporal John Chepkwony of Thika took bronze after clocking 29:48.2.

In women’s category favourite corporal Hellen Obiri of Laikipia Air Base won in a time of 33:31.6 after defeating Marsabit’s golden girl Joyceline Jepkosgei who dominated the race and almost caused an upset but Obiri was up to the task after she sprinted away from her challenger in the last lap.

Jepkosgei clocked 33:38.4 to take silver and the bronze medal was awarded to senior private Perine Nengampi of Moi Air Base after she clocked 33:57.0.

In the mixed relay Team Kahawa won gold when they crushed the host Moi Air Base forcing them to take position two and Lanet took position three.

In individual teams Laikipia Air Base took position one while Kahawa and Marsabit were position two and three respectively. In women’s category Kahawa were position one while Laikipia Air Base and Lanet were position two and three.

The team overall performance in order were Laikipia Air Base,Kahawa,Marsabit,Mtongwe,Lanet,Moi Air Base,Thika,Nanyuki,Isiolo,Gilgil,Embakasi and Nairobi were the last in 12th position.

