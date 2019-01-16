Conjestina records steady improvement as Zarika visits

Former world boxing super middleweight champion Conjestina Achieng dreams of a great comeback to the ring even as she makes steady progress in her journey to full recovery.

When Fatuma Zarika visited her once boxing trainer, the ailing Achieng, the sight of boxing gloves presented as a gift from the World Boxing Council (WBC) female world super-bantam weight champion Zarika, snapped Conje, as she is popularly known, into a happy mode of how she still has the energy for the ring. “I am still as fit as a fiddle, I know myself. Boxing is in my blood too.

There is no age limit for boxers and I still have energy to do this. If I start training in these gloves I will be ready for a fight by March,” said an excited Conje after having a go at a punching bag using her new gloves.

Narrating how she started her boxing career and went on to become a world champion at a time when the sport had not gained traction for the women’s category, Conje says that with the right support and proper marketing she will be back on the ring winning medals for Kenya.

“I had to use banana stems for practice when I started. I graduated to use walls and later sacks filled with sand hanging on trees but boxing has grown since. Boxing is my career and if I get support from individuals and corporate I will be back with a bang,” she said.

In November last year, the former WIBF Middleweight world champion was airlifted to Nairobi by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and was placed in a rehabilitation centre alongside fellow boxer Suleiman Bilali.