Kabras, KCB win bonus points as Kenya Cup action resumes

People Daily January 16, 2019
KCB scrum half Michael Wanjala spins the ball to an oncoming player. KCB beat Mean Machine 50-3 on Saturday 12 at the KCB Sports Club. Photo/ALEX NJUE

Kenya Cup finalists Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB resumed the season with bonus wins at home against promoted sides to consolidate their first and second positions on the log.

Home advantage served both teams with comfortable win for Kabras against Oilers in Kakamega for a sixth consecutive bonus win as KCB in Nairobi took the half-time break with the winning bonus over University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine at KCB Sports club, Ruaraka.

Kabras mauled Oilers 48-5 to raise their tally to 30 points, five ahead of KCB who had a good day after a 50-3 win over the students who alongside two other varsity sides failed to pick a point.

Kabras scored seven tries with a brace off new signing Mario Wilson’s brilliance as the visitors managed to score a try. All three South Africa nationals Mario Wilson, Logan Basson and Claude Johannes scored. Others with a try each included speedster Brian Tanga, fullback Kevin Keegan and prop Bramwel Mayaka.

KCB head coach Curtis Olago took their bonus win with both arms but will be spending this week working on their scrumming and a few handling errors which deprived the bankers possession during crucial moments. 

“Very scrappy match but am happy we got the maximum points. It’s back to training for us to correct on today’s errors-our focus having shifted to Blak Blad match,” commented Olago shortly after Saturday’s win.

Meanwhile, Nakuru dropped three places to settle at position 8 off a 21-36 loss to Harlequins in the weekend’s double-header tie played at the RFUEA Grounds.

Hosts Harlequins fetched a winning bonus to climb to third place with 21 points as Wanyore returned home without a losing bonus to maintain their 15 points tally.

At the same venue, Nondies returned to winning ways, beating favourites Impala 22-20 in the weekend’s closely contested clash determined by the boot.

