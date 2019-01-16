Process of adoption

Sandra Wekesa @andayisandra

According to Anthony Odeck, a family lawyer, the law under the Children’s Act provide that no arrangement shall be commended for the adoption of a child unless the child is at least six weeks old and has been declared free for adoption by a registered adoption society. This is pursuant to the provisions of section 156 (1) of the Children’s Act.

A couple that wish to adopt must have been in a marital relationship for at least three years. A person who is married to the child’s parent can only adopt with the other biological parent’s consent. A single parent should be between 25 and 65 years of age. The age gap between the child and the adopting parent should be more than 21 years.

The adoptive parent and the child must be resident in Kenya for six months at the time of the proposed adoption. The applicant should be in possession of the child granting continuous care for three months consecutively before submission of the application for the adoption order.

“According to the child adoption regulations, no child shall be delivered into the care and possession of an adopter by or on behalf of an adoption society until; the case committee has considered the reports required under regulations, the adopter has been approved by case committee, the adopters, in the case of joint applicants have been married for at least three years prior to the date of commencement of adoption arrangements,” Odeck states.

How does one adopt a child? One visits the adoption society and makes enquiries. The adoption process and the requirements are explained. The adopting parent(s) fill in and return the application forms.

The society then looks into the whereabouts of the adopter(s) to know whether the needs of the child will be met. Some of the things that are checked are; the reasons for wanting to adopt, the family situation of the adopters, security of the area, the adopters’ expectations of the child such as age, sex, among others.

A social worker then consults with the adopting parent(s) and arrangement to meet the child is made (introduction and bonding period). If bonding is deemed successful, the child is released to the care of the adopter(s).

The adopting parent(s) stay with the child for a period of three months. The social worker regularly drops by to check on the relationship between the parent(s) and the child. The social worker also looks at how well the child is adjusting to the new environment.

The Children’s Court finalises on all the adoption matters. The ability to support and educate the child are examined by the court which may or may not allow the adoption. The social worker may give an opinion on the capability of the adoptive parent(s).