Unmasking sexual predators

Society’s view of the place of a woman is empowering abusers who take advantage of innocent and vulnerable children

Wambui Virginia @kuivirgie

Research Kenya estimates that 14 per cent of women aged between 15 and 49 have experienced sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

Being a patriarchal society, women are expected to be submissive and reserved, with outdated cultures still treating adolescent girls as grown women. To compound the matter, victims of sexual and physical violence are forced to take personal responsibility for the attacks.

A week ago, Lifetime TV aired a six-episode docu-series, Surviving R Kelly. A large number of women, who were at the time of abuse only teens, including his ex-wife, spoke on sexual abuse allegations against the singer.

The first time the controversial singer got media attention is when he married 15-year-old Aaliyah. He was 27 at the time. A few years later, R Kelly was charged with child pornography when a video emerged of him peeing on a 14-year-old.

In the early 2000’s the singer was charged with 14 counts of sexual misconduct including child pornography. He was acquitted of all charges in 2008. The repeat offender likes hanging around high schools to pick young women.

In 2016, new allegations emerged that R Kelly was keeping a group of young women in a ‘sex like cult’ in his separate homes. Two women, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, 19 and 16 years respectively, disappeared that same year. Women who spoke on the documentary described the singer as controlling, and physically, emotionally, mentally and sexually abusive.

Keith Morris, a Briton, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was convicted of four counts of rape and sexual assault in Kilifi county. He had gained trust from his victim’s families and lured their children with gifts. He would then abuse the minors and threaten them not to say anything.

In 2017, Daniel Njiru Njaaga posted an explicit post with a young girl saying he had enjoyed “baby sitting” her and went ahead to says just how much he enjoys taking sexual advantage of the girls.

Section 12 of the Sexual Offences Act states that a person including a juristic person who manufactures or distributes any article that promotes or is intended to promote a sexual offence with a child or who supplies or displays to a child any article, which is intended to be used in the performance of a sexual act with the intention of encouraging or enabling that child to perform such sexual act, is guilty of an offence and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and where the accused person is a juristic person to a fine of not less than five hundred thousand shillings.

Victim blaming

Two years ago, Mohamed Alfayo boasted about sleeping with a standard four pupil on his Facebook page. He even went ahead to post photos. The man, the son of a Kisii Member of County Assembly was arrested and later released on bond.

The process of abuse begins with a perpetrator identifying a victim. They are often charismatic, funny and friendly making it hard for the potential victim to discern their intentions.

Abusers target minors to assert control and to feel powerful. Most have challenges controlling and managing their emotions and also lack empathy.

Perpetrators also target children because of their naivety and vulnerability. A difficult childhood could also influence their behaviour.

Mary Agolla, a psychologist, says that children who suffer adverse childhood sexual abuse often grow up to become abusers themselves.

Studies have found a link between childhood sexual abuse and adult sexual disorders such as homosexuality and serial rape

Victim blaming and media and pop culture’s potrayal of women as sexual objects have all contributed to the vice. Effects of sexual assault are far reaching. Mary says that a victim could suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, an anxiety condition often triggered by memories of the incident.

Other psychological scars include depression, low self-esteem and self loathing. If not treated, victims often turn to drug abuse to cope.