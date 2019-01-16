Fulfilling things to try this New Year.

Everybody is high on New Year resolutions buzz, as is the norm every January. While it’s good to close the eyes and feel the wind, you have to live and make habit of doing things to sizzle your life with spice. Cynthia Mukanzi writes on how you could grab life by the lapels in 2019

1. Read for knowledge

Reading shouldn’t just be for recreational purposes, although there’s no fault in reading purely for that. Escapism is a needed antidote to the madness that comes with life, but you have more to gain by diversifying your reading taste into informational literature.

For those who reading isn’t their cup of tea, nobody is asking you to torture yourself with a 500-page novel. You can take a moment each week or month to edify yourself by reading a page or chapter of a book, magazines, newspapers or even short research essays.

With the wide reach of the Internet, you don’t have to worry about not being able to afford a book or magazine. E-reading is a tap away, although I must admit there’s something powerful about having a physical book in your hands.

2. Take a driving course

Some of us were not privileged to learn this skill early in life and you will be surprised by how affordable it is. However, I understand that people have priorities and the most important thing is to make sure you have a roof over your head, education, food on the table, paid bills, safety and stability.

There may not be a penny to spare when all these needs have been met, but if it happens that there is a coin left, you can put it away towards the course. It’s an essential skill that can save your life or even earn you a job.

3. Develop your professional skills

Again, this might require spending some money, but there are also free online courses. Taking up a new course that further polishes your professional skills gives you an edge and boosts your confidence to contribute to projects or apply for better job positions. It is growth that will keep giving if used well.

4. Join a dance class

This is a good way to unwind, and come to think of it, perfect exercise to keep fit if gym isn’t on your mind, or it is but you can’t work out for reasons known to you. Dancing is therapeutic.

It also allows you to mingle and network beyond the office or class walls. You can actually be the one who starts a dancing club and invite your friends or colleagues from work. Online dance tutorials can also do the trick.

5. Date yourself

Treat yourself to good things. Don’t just do them for other people. Take yourself out for lunch, dinner, drinks or just some quiet time at a place like Karura Forest. Put your phone away, relax into the moment and take in the world around you. Reward yourself for all the hard work you do.

6. Travel

Explore the world around you. You were not just born to pay bills and die. If you can save up, make some time to travel on a light budget that fits your wallet. You don’t have to go far, but if you can afford the time and money to do so, then take a leap of adventure.

You can do this with a group of friends or family and make good use of travel discounts. If you have friends who can host you, or know someone who knows someone in another town or country, then don’t be afraid to ask if you can crash on their couch. It saves you money. See the world beyond you, get lost, find your way and have rich experiences.

7. Tone down social media obsession

Don’t live your life on social media. Social media is great, but certain individuals make it a harmful space. Do not jeopardise yourself by oversharing or comparing your life to others.

Some people go overboard for the gram and it’s not always a happy ending. Be intentional about unplugging from it all and immerse yourself in the real world. Connect with those around you and be productive.

8. Date for fun

Assuming that part of taking yourself out is covered, dip your heart into the dating waters now if you are single and happy. Get out there into the dating scene for some fun. This thing about kissing a million frogs before you find the one isn’t always true for everyone, so it shouldn’t scare you.

You might be lucky and get someone good within the first attempt. Take risks, play with fire, let your heart dance, allow yourself to love and be loved. But whatever happens, don’t settle. Don’t cheat.

9. Check on loved ones

Check in on your family and friends regularly. Make an effort to see them. Be involved in their lives and they will know that you are reliable and care about them. Share your highs and lows with them. If you don’t have real friends, then make new ones. Be a good friend as well. Be present.

10. Know yourself

Some people think they know everything about themselves. But that’s not true. There’s more to unravel every day. Pay attention to yourself and your needs. You will be surprised by how much more you are made of. Treasure your individuality and push yourself beyond comfort zones to see how far you can go.