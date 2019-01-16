Transforming the Maa community, one girl at a time.

To give back to people who saw her through school, Alice Sayo set up an institution to help girls escape FGM and early marriages

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

In a nutshell who is Alice Sayo?

I am a mother of three and a teacher. Currently, I am the principal at Eor-Ekule Secondary School and the founding director of Nasaruni Academy for Maasai girl in Narok.

What motivated you to set up the school?

Nasaruni Academy is a girls only boarding school, which also doubles up as a safe haven for Maasai girls who don’t want to be married off at an early age or don’t want to undergo Female Genital Mutilation. I started the school in 2011.

Being born and bred in Narok, I was destined for an early marriage. However, my mother and elder brother enabled me to go to school and follow a different path. I am a graduate. To give back, I started the school to give other Maasai girls the same opportunity.

You hold a degree in education from Egerton University, how did you manage this despite coming from a community that does not value girl child education?

Through the help of my brother, I managed to go through primary school. However, since together with my mother, they could not afford to pay my high school fees, I was sponsored by UK organisation, Save the Children. A scholarship allowed me to get university education.

Take us through the process of setting up the school.

It was not easy. I received a lot of hostility from the community. As a deputy principal in of a local school, I managed to utilise every opportunity I got to preach about the importance of girl child education. Through the help of donors, I managed to put up three classrooms and a dormitory.

I started by identifying 12 girls who were not going to school and who had lost hope. I also had three volunteer teachers. After a few months other girls started joining us after their parents realised that we are not erroding the society’s moral values. Currently, the school has 140 students from class four to eight.

What are some of the challenges are you facing?

We have a sustainability issue. Once the girls complete primary education, we are not able to pay their high school fees. However, we are looking for partners to support them.

As a teacher how do you balance family, work and the school?

It is all about passion, if you have passion you will excel.

Have you achieved your dreams so far?

It is fulfilling to see the smile on the girls’ faces as they play without a fear in the world. I have received recognition by the International Research and Exchanges board (IREX) and was given a honorary award as an international visionary leader. But I will not relent, I want to help as many girls as possible and improve their future.

Apart from the school how else do you promote girl education?

I use every opportunity I get to advocate for girl child education. I remember when I joined the Eor Ekule Secondary, the school was in the process of phasing out girls, but I asked them to increase the number of classes rather than doing away with girls. Currently, the school has around 300 girls and when I joined they were only 80 .