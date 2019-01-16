CRA seeks opinion on county funds

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has released a draft formula for public discussion which explains what it will consider while allocating funds to counties.

The formula, which has strongly been opposed by governors, gives prominence to population as one of the key determinants for allocations.

Other parameters that will inform the allocations will be health services in a given county where the indicator of expenditure will be the uninsured population in-patient days and outpatient visits.

Allocations will also be guided by population in need of access to clean drinking water, animal control and welfare in rural areas.

CRA will also be guided by how a county is developed in terms of education facilities. These will include pre-primary education, village polytechnics, home-craft centres and childcare facilities.

Others are cultural activities, public entertainment and public amenities. The commission will also be guided by the population in need of access to clean drinking water.

Control of air population, noise pollution, other public nuisances, fire fighting services and disaster management will inform the allocations in urban population. The commission will also look into the county road network, land area and poverty index in a given county.

New formula

Prudent management of public resources will also be a factor in determining the revenue allocation to counties. The commission has therefore invited the public and stakeholders to send their views on the draft proposal. But several governors have threatened to move to court to challenge the new formula being proposed by the Commission.

Rejecting the formula, leaders from the ASAL counties said, “We find this formula to be very unfair to us. The parameters are very subjective and discriminatory. The CRA consultative draft does not really state on what basis they chose these parameters while using population as basic denominator,” said Mandera Governor Ali Roba.