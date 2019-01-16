Sugar taskforce suspends meetings over delayed Sh2.6b payment

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The sugar task force appointed recently by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to look into what ails the sugar industry has suspended the planned stakeholder consultative meetings which were scheduled to start today.

This follows an uproar from sugarcane farmers and Members of Parliament from the sugar belt. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who chairs the 16-member committee said stakeholders demanded that sugar cane farmers be paid outstanding dues first.

Addressing the press soon after a three-hour meeting which was convened in Kisumu to have MPs, Senators and governors from the region give their views to the committee, Oparanya said they had resolved to suspend the public meetings until next week to wait for the payment of the farmers’ arrears amounting to Sh2.6 billion by the ministry of Agriculture.

Over 20 MPs from the sugarcane growing areas asked the sugar taskforce to shelve the planned public participation until farmers are paid arrears for cane delivered to public millers.

Speaking during the stakeholders meeting yesterday, the MPs also called for the extension of the timeline the committee was given to present its report to President Uhuru Kenyatta for action. Among the issues the committee is seeking to address include zoning of cane areas per miller, pricing of cane, debts and how to get strategic investors to revitalise the State-owned millers that have been underperforming.

Sugar imports

The issue of cheap sugar imports and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) safeguards and policy frameworks, legislation and regulations was also to be addressed.

The committee was given two months to carry out the exercise which would involve getting views from experts in the sugar industry, farmers, elected leaders, milling companies, both private and state owned.

Led by Mumias East MP Bernard Washiali, the legislators told the committee to shelve the meetings which were to begin in Chemelil to get views of the sugarcane growers because it is likely to be disrupted by farmers.

Earlier, during the meeting held at Grand Royal Swiss hotel in, Oparanya told the MPs that National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich promised to release the money next week following completion of the audit of the public firms to identify genuine farmers. He said according to Treasury, the delay in releasing the money was because ministry of Agriculture delayed to place its request after Uhuru’s directive last year for the payment to be made.