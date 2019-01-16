Manufacturers: It is too early to celebrate fuel price reduction

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

The surprise drop in the prices of petroleum products may have been met with a significant amount of relief from majority of Kenyans.

However, potential pitfalls lie ahead, according to economists who yesterday warned that the country’s economy is not out of the woods, just yet, suggesting that the move is not good enough to get rid of the chill shared by manufacturers.

“Energy cost is just one of the inputs to the pricing structure of manufactured goods. Unless we look at the entire market dynamics, it is not easy to generalise on price of goods,” said Phyllis Wakiaga, who is Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chief executive officer.

The remarks pointed to the fact that the significant drop in fuel prices – a 13-month low – is no magic bullet and that there is still threat of future increases in the prices of the precious commodity.

“This means that movements in energy costs cannot be analysed in isolation as there are other costs, notably taxation and levies especially with each county making their own demands separate from the national government, raw materials and cost of labour, which also impact market dynamics. Whether the product is easily tradable or not also matters,” said Wakiaga.

Consumers Federation of Kenya (COFEK) Consumer Federation of Kenya Secretary General Stephen Mutoro also agrees, arguing that, to sustain such significant respites, the government should instead come up with long-term plans to guarantee a predictable pattern capable of cushioning businesses should such drops or rises occur.

Coming months

“We would actually expect the trend to continue in the coming months, but we don’t see the regulator sustaining it. The monthly review is not good enough. But going forward we would propose that the cost of fuel be done on a three-month average, because a month alone is very difficult for a businessperson to make a decision in terms of pricing,” he said.

The new prices which took effect Monday midnight have now seen motorists pay Sh9.33 less for super petrol, Sh10.04 less for diesel and Sh3.52 less for kerosene – the lowest price drop in over a year by Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

As a result, Mutoro believes that the cost of commuting and transportation as well as the prices of food products should ideally come down for already stressed Kenyan families.

“The impact would ideally be very high, we could see a drop in the cost of fares by between Sh5 and Sh20 for commuters, while the cost of travelling across long distance could drop by up to Sh200 for commuters,” said Mutoro in a telephone interview with People Daily.

Previously, when ERC adjusted prices of fuel upwards across the country, stakeholders in the public transportation sector have been quick in passing on the costs through increased fares.