Bahati cries for salvation from killer quarry

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

As the quarry blast rents the air in Kagoto area, Bahati constituency, Nakuru county, everyone scampers for safety. Residents live as though they are in a battlefield and are unaware of when the next ‘attack’ may happen.

Even before the noise dies down, another deafening explosion pierces the air. It is a blast that can shake 50,000 tonnes of rock in a single second. However, the explosions have nothing to do with war, they come from stone blasting at Kagoto quarry.

For the last two decades, residnets have to contend with heavy explosions every day. Each time the quarry alarm goes off, a loud bang follows as dust is blown all over for close to 10 minutes.

Sometimes successive blasts occur, causing tremors with the residents saying that several houses have cracks and owners have to repair them from time to time.

Naomi Njoki, 37, a resident told People Daily that she lost her unborn twins after a miscarriage caused by the blasts in September 2000.

She said during the fateful day, she was resting in her house, 700 metres from the quarry after ante-natal clinic visit. She was seven months pregnant. “I heard a loud bang and after a few minutes I developed abdominal pains I was rushed to a local hospital and after examination I was told that I had miscarried because of shock. Up to date, I have never conceived,” she said. She said pregnant women relocate and come back after delivery,” she adds.

A school located near the quarry has equally borne the brunt of the explosions. A spot check at Kagoto Primary School reveals cracks in most classrooms with the teachers warning of an impending disaster.

A teacher at the school, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press said some classrooms had to be abandoned because they are not habitable.

“Some classrooms have cracks all over, this is a disaster awaiting to happen, we cannot as of now guarantee the safety of the pupils if no action is taken to stop the same,” he said.

In January 16, 2012 a Class Four pupil at the school was hit by a stone on the head killing him on the spot. It is claimed the stone flew to the school compound after the quarry operators detonated the mine. This, according to the parents was a disaster which warranted the closure of the quarry, however, after deliberations by leaders and the quarry owners, the blast times were changed to after school hours.

Huge cracks

“In the ideal situation, the quarry could have been closed then, but the leaders instead of demanding the closure, went ahead and and said that the time for mine explosions to be changed,” said Solomon Kimanthi.

At the home of Benjamin Kiragu, about 400 metres from the quarry, the intensity of the blasts is evident from the huge cracks on the walls of his house and a fallen perimeter wall.

Kiragu who has lived in the area for more than 20 years says that the quarry owned by Karsan Ramji and Sons Limited, has been a danger waiting to happen adding that their continued operation is hazardous. He proposes that either the quarry is closed or the company buys their land and compensate them.

We met with David Gicheha repairing his house, who said everyday they have to incur maintenance costs to avoid their houses from collapsing.

He said efforts to talk to the owners of the quarry have been futile adding that the area, with its sparse population, has been transformed from a lush forest to a rocky field.

“We have tried to talk to the quarry owners but it has proved futile, we have now to repair our houses individually and it is painful because of the heavy costs,” said Gicheha.

During a meeting between the locals and the company owners yesterday it was agreed that the blast be stopped to allow experts to assess the situation.