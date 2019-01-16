How local digital cabs can compete globally

James Gathuitu

Almost all economic sectors have embraced the digital shift, and the taxi business has not been left behind. Uber is arguably the largest digital ride hailing in the world. Worth over $60 billion, it has come a long way since its inception in 2009, to be the poster boy of how technology can disrupt an industry.

Other companies have tried to have a piece of the cake, including Carrem in the Middle East, Didi in China, Grab in Asia, Ola in India, Taxify in Europe and Lyft in US. Here in Kenya we have, among others, Little Cab. The market is dynamic, but we have barely scratched the surface in Africa.

Local digital companies have their work cut out for them if they are to gain and keep a foothold in the transport industry. Globalisation has ensured that from corner of the world, a business can serve local needs. To compete, Kenyan players have to look ahead.

First, a formidable mobile app, backed by cutting edge technological support is a necessity. It’s not enough to have an app whose threshold is 50,000 requests a minute and crashes if more requests are made.

A reliable app that can comfortably handle about four million requests—and the attendant transactions—at a go. That’s the approximate population of Nairobi, whose residents are ever on the move. Anything less, while it may work currently will not make the cut in the future.

The second requirement is cordial relationship with drivers. In this age of outsourcing, employing drivers on permanent basis may not work. But as valuable partners, companies should strive to work with them to create value for all concerned. For instance, incentives such as paying for their NHIF contributions, of course with condition, could go a long way in improving service delivery.

Allow them to nominate and vote for the garage and vehicle repairs shops, petrol stations and even payment methods. Then go ahead and create partnership with the nominated entities to offer discount on various services. .

Also, a long-term strategy is crucial in the business. For instance, Uber’s future goals include driverless and autonomous vehicles. Digital cab hailing firms can engage with the matatu stakeholders, traditional taxis and boda boda to brainstorm on the best strategy to enhance profitability in the industry.

Being aggressive is not an option in such a sector. Sadly, some local companies are known to be complacent and offer lukewarm customer service, driver support and even advertising.

Use our “peculiar”African-ness to your advantage. Know your clients needs. Heck, Uber and Taxify are here already! China’s Didi has embarked on global expansion. The difference between being pushed into oblivion and thriving will be ambition, hunger and passion. The writer comments on topical issues