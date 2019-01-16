NHIF on right path despite corruption setbacks

Francis Muriuki

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has recently attracted negative publicity and opprobrium thanks to allegations of corruption and malfeasance involving senior executives and some board members, some of whom are already battling prosecution in court.

The latest twist in the NHIF saga erupted in the public domain just when the government was launching the pilot phase of the Universal Health Care (UHC) programme.

Kenyans have every right to be angry at the turn of events at the Fund and to demand that any money that may have been lost be recovered from those implicated. Considering the matter is before the courts and therefore sub judice, I do not wish to delve into the merits and demerits of the ongoing cases. However, it would be disastrous to throw out the baby (NHIF) with the bath water.

We cannot ignore or downplay the important role that NHIF plays in delivery of affordable, accessible and quality health care services to millions of Kenyans. Walk into any hospital or health facility in Kenya and you are sure to find a patient brandishing an NHIF card. This demonstrates the amount of work done in creating public awareness of its role in enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare.

With an estimated 7.5 million members and growing—not counting dependents—NHIF remains the biggest player in delivery of affordable healthcare in Kenyan households.

From a social insurance perspective, the Fund is one of the most critical actors in ensuring the well-being of individuals, households and communities.

Take for instance some medical and surgical procedures that were previously considered beyond the reach of the ordinary mwananchi that are now covered by NHIF in public and private hospitals for as little as Sh500 monthly contributions. Many can now access treatment for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension and tuberculosis to name a few thanks to NHIF.

Crucial mandate

Many lives have been saved and families retained property that could have otherwise been disposed to clear health bills.

When we approach the matter this way, we discover that despite the myriad challenges facing it, NHIF still enjoys many positive attributes. I’m not downplaying the seriousness of the scandals that have undermined the Fund’s ability to deliver on its nationally crucial mandate. Rather, that we should address those issues without derailing reforms that have been carried out at NHIF over the years.

What NHIF needs is entrenching of reforms to shield it from recurrent governance crises and seal theft loopholes that have continued to undermine its reputation as a reliable and competent institutional enabler of UHC. The government and other stakeholders should not be disuaded by the corruption allegations from building on the gains realised thus far into transforming it into the prime provider of public health insurance in the country.

In addition, NHIF’s mandate in the pursuing the UHC dream cannot be delegated or transferred to other government agencies given the unique capabilities and competencies the medical fund has acquired over time. A better approach would be to eliminate inefficiencies and red tape while weeding out cartels that have turned the Fund into a cash cow.

Expanding membership and educating the public on the benefits of health insurance will drive NHIF uptake given its expansive footprint across the country. The fund is a recognisable brand and not too difficult to sell. Besides, with health as a devolved function, the Fund can partner with counties in making affordable health a reachable goal.

We should bear in mind that NHIF has been built, financed and transformed using taxpayer funds and as such, efforts should now be directed at putting in place safeguards against malpractices such as corruption at the Fund. That way, we will be securing the country’s quest and aspiration for universal health for all Kenyans. The writer is a strategic communication consultant—[email protected]