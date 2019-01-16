Eradicating FGM requires new approach

Kihu Irimu

In the 1930s pioneer missionaries John Arthur, T Watson and Stanley E Jones concluded the hope of female genital mutilation (FGM) practice fading among the Agikuyu lay solely in the passing away of the “barbaric, unteachable and conservative” generation.

By that time they had done everything they could to fight FGM, including banning people who supported the practice from partaking of the Holy Communion, introducing hospital-based version of FGM, threat of punishment and even arm twisting dying parents to leave a will that their daughters would face a calamity if they were circumcised.

Today, 80 years later, Arthur, Watson and Jones would turn in their graves to hear the Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya suggesting that girls undergo physical examination for evidence of having undergone FGM and the parents of those found to have been cut arrested.

The missionaries would wonder if no lesson has been learnt from the stiff resistance they faced and how the FGM survived the “barbaric” generations.

The State-centric approach that the missionaries used failed to work even when they welded it with culture and fear and Natembeya is ending in the same pitfall.

He is the face of African administration, which despite undergoing democratic change refuse to embrace any aspect of human/people-centrism in their work. The question arising from the recent directive is not only inadequacy of information as to the roots of FGM.

It is also the competency, professionalism and attitudes of the administrators who still consider us “barbaric and unteachable” hence find it their duty make decisions on our behalf.

The individual has become more important than in pre-multi party era and he is part and parcel of the administration thanks to the 2010 Constitution provision of public participation. Public officials must no longer ignore that.

Administration has expanded to include non-State actors like individual citizens and organised civil society groups. More than ever before, it is centered on the people including women, children and the youth.

The new system of governance also embraces people’s culture, emphasises communication and takes into account environmental concerns.

The government will be assessed on how it transits public administration from the use of force and armchair directives to innovative discussions, education, persuasion and appeal.

It may help if Kenya administrators go back to the drawing board and learn from Mwalimu Julius Nyerere that it is only the people who can develop themselves.

If government officials are not aware of new tactics that perpetrators of FGM use to circumvent the law — like cutting girls at night without ceremony, what business do they have as administrators?

If administrators have not embraced rights and dignity of the individual, especially those of children, what business do they have in office of a devolved participative government?

If their statements only create mistrust and diminishes responsiveness of the public by raising feelings of persecution, why should they not be held accountable for cases of girls fleeing their homes?

They are a big letdown to the government and a burden to the taxpayer. If FGM is a threat to development and survival of communities, then it needs to be addressed urgently but not at the expense of civil and human rights. — [email protected]