Linturi wants court to lift Runda home order

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi yesterday asked a court to lift orders barring him from accessing his Runda home, saying Maryanne Keitany was not his wife.

According to his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Keitany obtained the orders after she claimed that she was in a domestic relationship with Linturi, which, he said, was not true as the senator has been in a monogamous marriage for the past 18 years.

Linturi has accused Keitany of producing fake documents in court in a bid to prove that he had divorced his first wife.

“The documents are fake because Linturi has never filed a divorce matter between him and his wife Mary Kaimenyi. There is a letter from Catholic priest in Tigania that solemnised the marriage,” Thiankolu told the court yesterday.

According to the Senator, if the orders barring him from accessing the home are extended, the court would be creating a precedence for polygamous marriages.