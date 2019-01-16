NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Linturi wants court to lift Runda home order

People Daily January 16, 2019
2,529 Less than a minute
Maryanne Keitany.

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi yesterday asked a court to lift orders barring him from accessing his Runda home, saying Maryanne Keitany was not his wife.

According to his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Keitany obtained the  orders after she claimed that she was in a domestic relationship with Linturi, which, he said, was not true as the senator has been in a monogamous marriage for the past 18 years.

Linturi has accused Keitany of producing fake documents in court in a bid to prove that he had divorced his first wife.

“The documents are fake because Linturi has never filed a divorce matter between him and his wife Mary Kaimenyi. There is a letter from Catholic priest in Tigania that solemnised the marriage,” Thiankolu told the court yesterday.

According to the Senator, if the orders barring him from accessing the home are extended, the court would be creating a precedence for polygamous marriages.

Show More

Related Articles

January 16, 2019
2,530

Maturing debts: Treasury urged to renew IMF stand-by loan

January 16, 2019
2,541

How Big Data can help boost tourism numbers

January 16, 2019
2,517

MP pushes for revision of interest rate cap law

January 16, 2019
2,596

Mum stirs in us a desire to aim high