Leopards technical bench on the brink

They are Kenya’s second most successful team, a giant of local football yet for over15 years, they have looked anything but.

Patience for the passionate AFC Leopards supporters has been waning for over a decade now as they sit and watch their beloved club under perform while less-fancied rivals thrive.

To rub salt into their wounds, their bitter rivals Gor Mahia have won five of the last six league titles while Leopards have looked short of claiming the crown they last laid their hands on in 1998.

Before the start of every season, Leopards unveil a set of new players, mostly over 10, and promise to fight for the league title but the race always ends before it even starts. Poor runs in the opening half of the campaign have always characterised Leopards seasons and it ends in a now familiar script, a coach fired and another one hired.

This season is not different. Serbian Nicola Kavazovic, a man with questionable credentials, took over the coaching reigns from sacked Argentine Rodolfo Zapata but did not even finish two weeks before he went AWOL.

He would be replaced by compatriot Marjko Vesiljevic, another unknown quantity, tasked with turning round the floundering fortunes of Ingwe.

The 30-year-old already looks to have bitten more than he could chew as under his watch, Ingwe find themselves closer to the relegation zone than a title challenge.

Leopards have only managed seven points from as many games after winning one, drawing four and losing twice to stay in 13th place on the 18-team table to the chagrin of the team’s fans who have called for a complete overhaul of the technical bench.

The club’s management seem to have yielded to those calls after summoning the technical bench and senior players to a meeting last evening and it would not be a surprise if heads roll.

“We want to ask the players and officials hard questions about the poor run. Players and officials have been paid and there is absolutely no problems to necessitate such a performance,” said Leopards secretary general Oscar Igaida told People Sport yesterday, following the team’s 1-0 loss to KCB last weekend, which handed the newly-promoted side their first win of the season.

As Leopards struggle, Mathare United’s fine form persisted when they beat hosts Tusker FC 2-1 at the weekend to extend their unbeaten run and stay top of the table with 17 points.

Mathare are joined by Bandari as the only unbeaten teams remaining after the coastal side beat struggling Mt Kenya United 2-1 to go second on the table with 15 points, taking advantage of Western Stima’s first loss of the season after the powermen lost by a similar margin to Kariobangi Sharks.