K’Ogalo hope for big away performance after wasting several chances

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia handed a huge advantage to Cameroon outfit New Star de Douala by conceding a goal at home in the first leg of Confederation Cup play-off as they bid to reach the group stage for the second season running.

The 2-1 victory leaves Gor needing a big performance away from home to actualise their elusive aspirations of continental glory. Having lost all their away games in the competition so far, there is little to hope in K’Ogalo as New Star just need to win by a solitary goal to progress.

Yet, K’Ogalo played their best football game in a long while and may just navigate the tricky away tie unscathed. They must avoid defeat in Cameroon next weekend to ensure qualification. The team is getting back to last season’s grove after a shambolic start occasioned by lack of pre-season training and may just pull off the required results.

With more games, coach Hassan Oktay will surely tune K’Ogalo back to their devastating best but for now, the team has under five days to prepare for the second leg and the tactician expressed delight in Sunday’s performance.

“We played a great game although chance conversion let us down. My joy is that the team is getting better with every game we play and if we did not do enough to win the tie here then we will do it away in Cameroon. The away goal is unfortunate and coming from a set piece, it’s something we will work on,” the Turk said.

In former Nzoia Sugar winger Boniface Omondi and Lawrence Juma, Gor looked dangerous going forward the latter capped his day with a goal. Juma is forging a new central midfield partnership with Ernest Wendo and will definitely play a key role away in Cameroon.

The duo’s efforts were hugely undermined by poor finishing as forwards Jacques Tuyisenge and Mustafa Francis wasted chance after another.

Gor Mahia play the return leg next weekend then head to Dar es Salaam for the SportPesa Super Cup where they will be seeking a chance to play EPL side Everton for the third year running.