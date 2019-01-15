Ushuru leading promotion race as Wazito, Talanta keep chase

Barry Silah and Gibo Zachary @PeopleSports11

No team in the second tier National Super League (NSL) has suffered more heartbreaks in the recent past than Ushuru FC.

The taxmen, who were relegated from the top flight in 2016, have come close to returning to the SportPesa Premier League in the last two seasons but always lose steam when it matters most, at the business end of the campaign.

Determined to right those wrongs, Ushuru have started the 2019 season on fire, winning six and drawing one of their first seven matches to storm to the top of the 20-team table with 19 points from a possible 21. “We are doing well but we can improve in certain areas.

If we get consistent, then we can go far in this competition,” said Ushuru coach Ken Kenyatta. But to get far in the competition, Ushuru will have to fend of the challenge of the chasing pack with Wazito, FC Talanta, Nairobi Stima, Kisumu All Stars and Shabana breathing down their necks.

Wazito, relegated from the top tier last season, are among teams being touted for promotion and they seem to be managing the weight of expectations well.

They beat new comers Eldoret Youth 2-0 to stay second on the log with 16 points. Third-placed FC Talanta are also showing signs of renaissance after their 2-0 win over Thika United left them three points off top spot.

But while the rest look north, newly-promoted Shabana, who also have promotion ambitions, are quickly heading south. Tore Bobe began the season with a bag, going unbeaten in the first five matches but have lost the last two in a row, leaving them sixth on the table.

Shabana’s two losses have come against Wazito and Ushuru, the leading duo which leaves question marks on their ability to go to-to-toe with the best in the division. However, head coach Gilbert Selebwa is not panicking.

“We are competing against teams that have been relegated from the Premier League while most teams have been playing in the NSL with huge budgets. Shabana is playing fantastic football but let’s be realistic in our objective and we will get there,” said Selebwa.

“We want our fans to come in large numbers and give us a conducive environment. I am building a monster of a team that will make Gusii Stadium a fortress,” he added.