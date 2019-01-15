Maa too good for Gogo Boys in Kiko Cup final

Maa FC from Kajiado County upset the form book when they stunned home team Gogo Boyz 5-4 on post-match penalties to win the senior category of the 37th edition of the Lang’ata Kiko Cup at a packed Woodley ground in Kibera at the weekend.

The match, held under a scorching heat, had to be decided on spot kicks after the regulation time ended in a barren draw.

During the shoot-out, Maa converted through Elijah Nina, Victor Shadrack, Barack Yusuf, Jacob Koriato and Barrack Obama while Francis Menisa and Jeremy Asai fluffed their kicks.

Gogo Boys marksmen were Dave Musyoki, Ramadhan “Rama” Nassur, Kevin King’atua, and Davis Ikocheli while Hilary Odhiambo’ shot was saved by Maa goalkeeper Jeff Oluoch.

In normal time, both teams traded powerful shots at goal which kept fans on their feet but non of them could break the deadlock.

In the under 10 category, Kibera Kids emerged winners followed by New Stars and FC Marren while the Under-12 crown went to FC Marren followed by More Fire and Kibera Line Saba. The top honours in the Under-14 went to Holly Boys as Young Super Eagles settled for the runner-up position.

“Improvement of playing grounds including Woodley and others in the city should be top priority by the county to ensure that talents are tapped to the fullest. Tournaments like Kiko and Koth Biro are the bedrock of football in this country and should receive maximum support,” said Football Kenya Federation Nairobi branch chairman Bashir Hussein who graced the event alongside tournament founder Noordinne Taib Koor.