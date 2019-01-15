Kanbis start NPCA defence on a high, pummel Sikh

Defending champions Kanbis Sports Club opened its 2019 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Championship with victory on Sunday.

The Eastleigh School-based team will be keen to spur on the challenge over the next few months in a teaser to the main event slated for June in the NPCA 50 Over competition.

Kanbis led by its star-studded cast beat Sikh Union by 38 runs in a score total set of 150/9 in the opening innings on board after winning the toss and selecting to bat.

Big hitting Dhiren Gondaria (63 off 35 balls) led the onslaught with six boundaries and four sixes which gave Kanbis some perfect cushion in the morning session. However, Sikh Union fielder Jaspreet Kundi in the middle of the 13th later checked his run over.

Opener Pushpak Kerai was dismissed for a duck off the very first ball by Herpal Sigh’s deadly delivery while Ramesh Mepani (32 off 28 balls) had a fairly good show on the wicket before being bowled out by Vee Patel.

On resumption, Sikh Union did their bit best posting 112/10 in 18.4 overs with Jaspreet Kundi (38 off 28 balls) leading the show for the team. His six boundaries off the number four position was lively before being ejected by Kerai’s fast ball that saw Jayant Mepani do a great catch.

Wicket-keeper/Right hand batsman Sukhdeep Singh (37 off 25 balls) was the second highest run getter for his side. Swamibapa winners in 2017, beat Kongonis by 11 runs after posting a score total of 152/4 in their allotted overs after winning the toss.

Irfan Karim (45 off 40 balls) came in at number three to top score after openers Alex Obanda (24 off 20 balls) and Pankaj Sanghani (26 off 21 balls) had been dismissed. Nairobi Kongonis who on resumption put together a score of 141/6 had Jamie Jevons (40 off 35 balls) emerge top scorer.