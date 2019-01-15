Ex-MP seeks to stop arrest over remarks

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Former Njoro MP Joseph Kiuna yesterday sought court orders to block his arrest over alleged incitement remarks made last Thursday in Likia area, Nakuru county.

Through lawyer John Githui, the politician requested High Court judge Joel Ngugi to grant him anticipatory bail, saying he has been condemned unheard.

He wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions barred from arresting and charging him. Kiuna said he was ready to appear before investigative agencies for grilling.

Justice Ngugi certified the matter as urgent and directed applicant to serve the respondents for an inter-partes hearing today.

Kiuna is alleged to have made inflammatory utterances after the killing of a 35-year-old man who was pursuing stolen livestock in Likia.