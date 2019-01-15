Mwilu fights bid to block Orengo from her case

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has opposed the Director of Public Prosecutions’ bid to have her lawyers James Orengo and Okong’o Omogeni barred from defending her in court.

She argued that DPP Noordin Haji’s application based on grounds that the two, who are also senators, enjoy parliamentary privileges to quiz him in Senate committees is a gross abuse of the court process.

The DCJ said the application lacks legal or factual merit and is based on falsehoods and contrived facts. “It is simply calculated to prejudice, embarrass and delay the fair hearing of the petition,” Mwilu said in court documents.

Haji wants the two lawyers barred from Mwilu’s case, arguing they are conflicted as they were present at a Senate committee meeting where he (the DPP) was being quizzed on the hiring of Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi.

He claims the two senators also asked him questions during the December 5 sitting. But Mwilu objected to the claims. “The Hansard Report shows that the two did not speak or raise any questions in regard to his appointment as alleged by the DPP,” she said in court documents.

“The alleged conflict of interest must be demonstrable on a proven factual basis. The senate Standing Orders are clear and specific on what is to be considered to raise a conflict to interest.”

Haji hired Qureshi in December to pursue abuse of office, forgery and tax evasion charges against Mwilu. The DCJ successfully moved to the High Court to stop her prosecution, arguing that the charges were calculated to subject her to public humiliation and embarrassment.

According to Haji, the crimes the DCJ is accused of committing happened over time—from when she was a Court of Appeal judge and continued even when she took over from former DCJ Kalpana Rawal.

The embattled DCJ further argued that the DPP’s application is an afterthought and simply a reaction to her genuine and valid concerns regarding the legality and propriety of the appointment and participation of the Queen’s Counsel.

“The two counsels have been participating in the proceedings since August 2018 when the cause was arose and the petition was filed. An allegation of conflict of interest is not a moving target to be decided on a whim,” she argued.

According to her DPP is abusing the court process to prejudice embarrass and delay the fair hearing of the petition by engaging in in frivolous sideshows and vexatious applications.

Mwilu’s petition is being heard by a five Judge bench which consists of Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita, Francis Tuiyot, and William Musyoka.

DCJ Philomena Mwilu moved to the high court in August and obtained temporary orders stopping her prosecution at the magistrate’s court.

She is being accused of abuse of office, accepting money in the form of a gift, failure to pay taxes, and obtaining by false pretext security belonging to Imperial Bank, which was placed under receivership.

According to the charges, she gave herself Sh12 million between August 15, 2013 and October 23, 2015 at Imperial Bank headquarters in Westlands.

She is also accused of influencing the bank’s receiver manager to discharge two titles charged to the bank to obtain a Sh60 million loan.The DCJ is also accused of failing to pay taxes amounting to Sh3.1 million for property she bought in Nairobi and forgery of a KRA stamp duty declaration. The bench will hear the applications from the parties on Thursday.