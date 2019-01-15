Judge suspends charges for KPA fraud suspects

The High Court in Mombasa has stopped the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) from charging nine people in connection with the loss of Sh700 million.

Judge Erick Ogolla issued the orders after the petitioners made an application seeking to defer the plea until a case filed in Nairobi is heard and determined.

The suspects, Benson Thoya, Joan Zawadi, Joy Kavutsi, Fredrick Otieno, Maurice Milimu and Harry John, are faced with 11 counts relating to engaging in corruption, money laundering and abuse of office.

Other counts include breach of public trust, fraudulent acquisition of public property and dealing with suspect property.

The suspects are alleged to have conspired to defraud Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Retirement Benefit Scheme Sh700 million by unlawfully approving purchase of 100 acres of land in Kikambala area in Kilifi.

Others facing similar charges are lawyer Joseph Kanyi, land dealers Jane Njeri and Ephraim Maina Rwingo of Seline Consultants Limited and Kikambala Development Company Limited. The scheme had so far paid Sh22 million to buy the land.