Swazuri wants court to bar Mbagaya from acting chair

Embattled National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri has sought court orders to block his vice chairperson, Abigael Mbagaya, from performing his duties.

In a certificate of urgency filed before the High Court, Swazuri wants the court to issue conservatory orders barring Mbagaya from purporting to act as the chairperson of the commission.

He claims that Mbagaya has unlawfully and illegally capture the powers of the chairperson and in her capacity called for meeting and issued directives and memos contrary to the law.

“Pending hearing and determination of the petition, the court should issue conservatory orders restraining the respondent (Mbagaya), from calling meetings, issuing directives, memos or letters in a manner whatsoever from purporting to exercise the power of the chairperson of the commission,”says Swazuri in his court papers.

According to court papers, Swazuri further claims that Mbagaya’s conduct has hampered smooth operations of the commission and triggered institutional chaos.

Swazuri also argues that if orders are not issued, the working of the commission and prospect for peaceful handover will be in peril. Last year, Swazuri was suspended from office after he was charged with conspiracy to commit graft.