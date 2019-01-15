Prosecutor wants NYS suspects punished

Prosecution lawyers have promised to seek maximum penalties and confiscation of assets of those implicated in the National Youth Service (NYS) corruption scandal as the hearing of the case kicked off yesterday.

Prosecution lawyer Vera Khamisi said the prosecution has enough evidence to show how suspects siphoned Sh60 million from the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis).

She said Sh60 million was a fraction of more than Sh8 billion stolen from NYS coffers for goods not delivered. Khamisi said the case is against obscure but ruthless fly-by-night briefcase business entities which swooped away the money.

The court also heard that the fraud was well orchestrated by former employees of NYS, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs employees including Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo, and unscrupulous persons fronted as genuine entrepreneurs who allegedly supplied goods to the youth agency with the aim of embezzling millions of shillings.