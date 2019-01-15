Mawathe seeks to recapture lost seat

George Kebaso @Morarak

The race for the Embakasi South by-election is promising to be a tough duel between immediate former MP Musili Mawathe of Wiper and Irshad Sumra of ODM.

Speaking a day after Sumra mobilised Nairobi ODM MPs for a prayer meeting and endorsement, Mawathe confirmed he was firmly in the race to recapture the seat. In 2017, Sumra petitioned for the nullification of Mawathe’s election, which prayers were granted last year.

Despite the case defeat, Mawathe said he is confident of recapturing the seat, adding that his development record in the past year should persuade residents of Embakasi South to re-elect him.

“In just one year, I have built a dormitory sheltering more than 400 students, five roads using cabro and bought uniform for seven soccer teams. Last year, I disbursed bursaries to secondary school and college students, each getting Sh8,000 and Sh15,000, respectively,” he said.

Mawathe accused his rival of not accomplishing much in the five years he was area MP, claiming that millions of shillings meant for constituency development and education bursaries could not be accounted for.

“Up to Sh500 million meant for Constituency Development Fund kitty and education bursaries remains was reported lost. I am challenging my rival to explain where the money went,” said Mawathe. He said his campaign team was already on the ground marshalling support for his re-election.

Sumra, who ran on the ODM ticket, hopes to ride on the party’s dominance in the area to recapture the seat he lost to Mawathe in 2017. “The victory was mine, but it was stolen from me. The courts affirmed this position. I am going back to the people to confirm their endorsement,” said Sumra during campaigns.

On Sunday, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi; his counterparts, George Aladwa (Makadara), T.J. Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) and ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said Embakasi South belongs to ODM.