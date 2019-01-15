‘Give us Jubilee deputy chair post’

Kirinyaga county wants President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to consider appointing an individual from the region to fill up the post left vacant by former Jubilee Party deputy chairman David Murathe.

Murathe resigned from the position over a week ago after falling out with Ruto over the latter’s alleged illegality to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Kirinyaga deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, while speaking at Sagana town, said there should be no vacuum in the party and the position should be filled immediately.

He said the county has capable individuals to fill the post, who will advance the party agenda nationally.

“We ask the President and his deputy to consider Kirinyaga county because it has always firmly stood with them,” he said. In the 2017 elections, the county gave Uhuru and Ruto 96 per cent of its votes.

Meanwhile, Ndambiri has said the county will spend Sh5 billion for the development of an industrial park in Sagana.

“The county is collaborating with the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) for the realisation of the project,” he said, and urged residents to put up rental houses.

“The deputy governor said the industrial park and the expected extension of the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Nairobi to Nanyuki will bring many economic opportunities to area, which residents should seize. -KNA