Politics guide lobbying for State appointments

Succession and handshake politics are likely to play a big role in filling positions left by top State officers in various commissions, who are due to retire this year.

Intense lobbying has already started for the plum positions, whose current holders are expected to exit in a couple of months.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will have to play a tough balancing act if he is to please the egos of those pursuing 2022 succession politics and his new-found bosom friend, Opposition leader Raila Odinga. Sources say Raila allies are likely to be awarded some of the top positions.

Those expected to retire include Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Auditor General Edward Ouko, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner general John Njiraini, National Land Commission (NLC) chairperson Muhammed Swazuri.

Others are Kenya Prisons boss Isaiah Osugo, whose term expired late last year, and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Njiraini was supposed to retire on March 3, last year, but KRA board gave him a one-year extension. The extension of his term was, however, challenged in court by activist Okiya Omutatah, who wanted Njiraini’s term ended.

Those most likely to fill the positions will be sourced from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), going by the recent trend in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s high-profile appointments.

Boinnet, a career spy-turned-police boss, who is credited for reigning in terrorism and leading the police reform process, will retire on March 11, after a four-year term.

Also expected to exit due to the end of their terms or retire is Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo. Apart from Swazuri, other NLC commissioners are also expected to exit next month.

However, the process to fill the positions of NLC members has been delayed given that interviews for the same have not started. Under the law, terms of the NLC commissioners cannot be extended.

The commissioners are Abdulkadir Adan Khalif, Samuel Tororei, Tomik Konyimbi, Silas Kinoti, Rose Mumbua, Clement Isaiah Lenachuru and Muthoni Njogu.

The Constitution says the Inspector-General shall be appointed for a single four-year term, and is not eligible for re-appointment.

Last September NLC vice chair Abigael Mbagaya wrote to President Uhuru informing him that the terms of the commissioners will be expiring.