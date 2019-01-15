Mbarak’s challenge is to restore confidence in EACC

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

Incoming Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Maj-Gen (Rtd) Twalib Abdallah Mbarak, has his work cut out.

The former National Intelligence Service (NIS) sleuth assumes office at a time when the war on graft has intensified with the State agency largely viewed as not performing to public expectations in the crusade against the vice.

Mbarak, who was sworn in yesterday by Chief Justice David Maraga at a ceremony witnessed by Attorney-General Paul Kihara, EACC chair Eliud Wabukala, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and his Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) counterpart George Kinoti, takes over from Halakhe Waqo whose seven-year stint at the anti-graft body was somewhat lacklustre.

Executive’s support

The new EACC chief will take consolation from the fact that unlike in the past, the Executive headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is leading the war on corruption in which he is supported by the offices of DPP and DCI.

Since its establishment in 1997, the anti-graft agency has had eight chairmen all who exit in acrimonious circumstances, with former legislator Harun Mwau, retired Appellate judge Aaron Ringera, law professor PLO Lumumba, Mumo Matemu and Philip Kinusu being the most notable ones.

The chairman’s seat has over the years been viewed as a jinxed position with most of the occupants leaving the office before end of their tenure.

Insufficient evidence

During Waqo’s tenure, most of high-level graft cases were thrown out by the Bench on grounds that they were not water-tight while in other cases only the so-called small fry were hauled in courts whereas the big fish went scot-free.

In 2015, Waqo handed President Uhuru Kenyatta a list of more than 100 State officers, including Cabinet secretaries and Principal secretaries, he claimed were involved in corruption. Uhuru presented the list to both Houses of Parliament during his state of the Nation address.

The officers, including then Cabinet Secretaries Charity Ngilu and Kazungu Kambi were forced to step aside. However, the whole exercise came a cropper when it turned out that EACC did not have sufficient evidence against the suspects.

It is this scenario that Mbarak inherits at EACC where he will need to inspire public confidence and have the agency taken seriously as part of the national crusade against corruption.