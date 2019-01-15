Parent sues Kibra school over daughter’s dreadlocks

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A parent has sued Olympic High School in Kibra, Nairobi county for sending his daughter home for refusing to shave dreadlocks.

John Wambua Mwendwa alleges that his 15-year-old daughter, who had scored 282 marks in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination is being forced to shave her dreadlocks yet she is an ardent follower of Rastafarian religion.

Through lawyer Shadrack Wambui, he claims his wife and five children are members of the Rastafarian Society of Kenya and significant to their religious beliefs, they keep dreadlocks to differentiate themselves with non-rastafarians. Board of Governors Olympic High School in Kibra, Ministry of Education and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in the suit.

According to Mwendwa, his daughter reported to school on January 10 and commenced her studies.

However, while she attended her first Geography and Math’s classes, she was summoned by the deputy head teacher who accused her of concealing her dreadlocks and dismissed her orally from school on condition that she should only return to school after shaving them.

High Court judge Pauline Nyamweya certified the matter urgent and directed the application to be served on the respondents for inter partes hearing on January 16.