Governors see safe pair of hands in Oparanya, Iria

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya overcame stiff opposition to clinch the Council of Governor’s chairmanship in high stakes elections yesterday.

Oparanya edged out governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Salim Mvurya (Kwale) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana) to become the Council of Governors (CoG) chair, thereby becoming the fifth to assume the position.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria was elected vice-chairman. Sources told People Daily Oparanya proved to be a safe pair of hands and a unifying figure whose political stature appealed to both sides of the political divide.

It is on this basis that his colleagues ditched party affiliations and threw their weight behind him, beating Waiguru and Mandago, who had appeared poised to take the mantle from Nanok.

People Daily learned that governors from Mt Kenya outrightly rejected Waiguru’s bid citing her perceived arrogance. “Waiguru is thought to be arrogant and this would have made some governors apprehensive about approaching her…interestingly, it is her colleagues from Central that turned her down,” revealed the source.

Mandago’s close ties with Deputy President William Ruto proved to be his kryptonite with colleagues fearing the latter may have fronted him to do his bidding.

Of concern is the critical role the CoG will play in driving the referendum agenda, which could have far-reaching implications to Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambition.

“There were fears that the CoG could be hijacked by vested political interest from DP’s quarters during the referendum debate should Mandago clinch the chairperson’s post,” said a source.

Leadership style

Nanok’s Achilles Heel was the fact that the Council had become moribund under his leadership, hence the need for new blood to invigorate the outfit. Under Nanok’s leadership, the lobby’s voice in important national discourses had dwindled, with many expressing fears that it could collapse, our source said.

CoG chairman’s position is prestigious and comes with all the trappings of power and is key in influencing most of the decisions made by the Executive and in counties.

Oparanya’s election, therefore, did not come as a surprise given his leadership style and his close ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Opposition chief Raila Odinga and Ruto. His performance as governor, which has transformed Kakamega town, also gave him an edge.

His election came at a time when counties are angling for more resources ahead of the referendum. Significant also is that national census set to take place this year, which will help determine revenue allocations to counties. ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi congratulated Oparanya saying he has requisite experience.